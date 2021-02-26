BHC’s tuition cost not increasing for fifth straight year

Black Hawk College announced Friday that its cost of tuition will not increase for the 2021-2022 school year.

During the college’s board of trustees meeting on Thursday, trustees voted unanimously to keep in-district tuition at $149 per credit hour for the fiscal year, which begins July 1.

“The Black Hawk College Board of Trustees is proud to approve in-district tuition staying the same again for fiscal year 2022. With all of the uncertainty COVID-19 has thrown into our lives, it was important to our board to keep the Black Hawk College tax levy and tuition the same as they currently are,” said the college’s Vice President for Finance and Administration Steve Frommelt. “At $149 per credit hour, it is an excellent value for an outstanding education.”

Tuition and fees provide for 43% of Black Hawk College’s operating budget. Property tax and state support account for 40% and 17%, respectively, a news release says.

“The board, administration, faculty and staff collaboratively work to ensure that Black Hawk College is accessible, affordable and inclusive for our community,” said the college’s board chair Fritz Larsen. “The net result is that BHC continues to represent the best value in higher education in the area.”

Black Hawk College says they serve a variety of students in both credit and noncredit programs.

They add that being sensitive to the financial realities of current and prospective students has been a priority for the Board of Trustees — something Black Hawk College President Tim Wynes is thankful for.

“I want to thank the trustees for their student-focused approach to our tuition rates,” said Wynes.

Apply to become a Black Hawk College student here.