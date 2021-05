The Bettendorf High School Class of 2022 will host a Makers Market from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday in the high school north lot for community members to sell or advertise their products or services.

Vendor spots are $30 at this event that’s open to the public at the school, 3333 18th St, Bettendorf.

Contact studentcouncil@bettendorf.k12.ia.us to rent a spot or more information.

Vendors will include I Licked the Spoon, Living Lands & Waters/Bison Bridge, U. S. Army Reserve and Color Street.