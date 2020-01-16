BHS Student Council to promote mental health awareness through trivia

“Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time” may be over now, but fans have a chance to participate in a local fundraiser version of the popular TV game show tomorrow night (Thursday, January 16) at Bettendorf High School to support a good cause.

Mental Health Awareness Trivia Night is a “Jeopardy!”-style event hosted by the Bettendorf High School Student Council that will feature trivia categories of all kinds. Admission is $10 per person with teams of up to 8 people, and all proceeds benefit NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Anyone from the public is welcome to attend and bring snacks. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the game will begin at 6:30 in the Bettendorf High School Commons, which can be accessed through the main entrance.

NAMI provides advocacy, education, support and public awareness so all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives. Bettendorf High School Student Council chose this organization because they feel it’s something that impacts so many people in the community. In fact, the Iowa Association of Student Councils made it their state project to stop the stigma associated with mental illness.

More information about NAMI is available here.