The Bettendorf Community School District will be hosting the Bett Community Expo August 17 at Bettendorf High School.

The expo is an opportunity for families to learn more about the opportunities available in our community. The following organizations will be represented:

AT&T

BCSD Nurses & Transportation (School Bus)

#BettReads

Bettendorf Aquatics

Bettendorf Library

Bettendorf Parks & Rec

Bettendorf Police & Fire

Bettendorf Schools Foundation – Run with Carl

BHS Athletic Boosters

BHS U-Bett Robotics

Boy Scouts

Bettendorf Youth Basketball Association (BYBA)

Edward Jones

Family Resources CAP

Girl Scouts

Heart Safe Coalition

Iowa Solar

NAMI

Putnam Museum

QC Counselor

Scott County Health Department

Sign Gypsies

United Way – Born Learning

Youth for Understanding – Intercultural Exchange Program

Additionally, Bettendorf High School will be holding a Makers’ Market in the district administration center parking lot, featuring the following:

Art & Creative Crafts

Beneath the Bark (handcrafted charcuterie boards)

Boundaries Cryo-Sculpting

Cathleen’s Rustic Creations

Color Street (nail polish)

Fizzie Foxx (bath bombs) |

Lavish (bath products)

Lego stepping stones

Mary Kay

Mobile coffee trailer

Nicolina’s Turtle Co (metal straw and holder sets, stickers)

Perry Prints (cards and printed stationery goods)

Scrunchies 4 U

Themed baskets

ThirtySomething (custom vinyl cups, tote bags, and stickers)

Tote Bags and Jewelry

Willey Bandz (headbands)

Bettendorf High School will showcase spirit demonstrations with their cheerleader at 4:00 p.m., Golduster (BHS dance team) at 5:00 p.m. and the high school band at 6:45 p.m.

The Bett Community Expo is Wednesday, August 17, 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Bettendorf High School, located at 3333 18th St., Bettendorf. For more information, click here.