The Bettendorf Community School District will be hosting the Bett Community Expo August 17 at Bettendorf High School.
The expo is an opportunity for families to learn more about the opportunities available in our community. The following organizations will be represented:
- AT&T
- BCSD Nurses & Transportation (School Bus)
- #BettReads
- Bettendorf Aquatics
- Bettendorf Library
- Bettendorf Parks & Rec
- Bettendorf Police & Fire
- Bettendorf Schools Foundation – Run with Carl
- BHS Athletic Boosters
- BHS U-Bett Robotics
- Boy Scouts
- Bettendorf Youth Basketball Association (BYBA)
- Edward Jones
- Family Resources CAP
- Girl Scouts
- Heart Safe Coalition
- Iowa Solar
- NAMI
- Putnam Museum
- QC Counselor
- Scott County Health Department
- Sign Gypsies
- United Way – Born Learning
- Youth for Understanding – Intercultural Exchange Program
Additionally, Bettendorf High School will be holding a Makers’ Market in the district administration center parking lot, featuring the following:
- Art & Creative Crafts
- Beneath the Bark (handcrafted charcuterie boards)
- Boundaries Cryo-Sculpting
- Cathleen’s Rustic Creations
- Color Street (nail polish)
- Fizzie Foxx (bath bombs) |
- Lavish (bath products)
- Lego stepping stones
- Mary Kay
- Mobile coffee trailer
- Nicolina’s Turtle Co (metal straw and holder sets, stickers)
- Perry Prints (cards and printed stationery goods)
- Scrunchies 4 U
- Themed baskets
- ThirtySomething (custom vinyl cups, tote bags, and stickers)
- Tote Bags and Jewelry
- Willey Bandz (headbands)
Bettendorf High School will showcase spirit demonstrations with their cheerleader at 4:00 p.m., Golduster (BHS dance team) at 5:00 p.m. and the high school band at 6:45 p.m.
The Bett Community Expo is Wednesday, August 17, 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Bettendorf High School, located at 3333 18th St., Bettendorf. For more information, click here.