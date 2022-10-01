Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation have announced that more than $10 million has been awarded as 29 local grants for projects and activities to support the planning efforts of long-range transportation projects across the state.

Among the recipients is the Bi-State Regional Commission Rock Island Andalusia-Indian Bluff Road Corridor Study, which will receive $160,000 for its $200,000 project, a news release says.

“Rebuild Illinois is about giving Illinoisans the quality roads, bridges, and paths they need to get where they’re going safely and quickly,” said Pritzker. “Thanks to our hard work, support from the federal government, and the leadership of Secretary Osman, more than $10 million will be dispersed for 29 planning projects throughout the state – from EV charging infrastructure to bike networks. This is the kind of investment that will help rebuild Illinois – one road at a time.”

Administered by IDOT using federal funds, the grants are designed to advance the objectives of the Illinois Long Range Transportation Plan. Among the criteria considered were plans that implement asset management strategies and performance-based planning and programming, as well as activities that grow and support economically distressed areas.

Applicants included local and state agencies, metropolitan planning organizations and regional planning commissions. Nonprofit entities with public sponsors also were eligible to apply.