A five-mile bi-state Emmaus Procession will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in the Quad-Cities.

The procession will reenact the walk to Emmaus, beginning with Mass at Scared Heart Cathedral, Davenport. Walkers will stop at other parishes along the way, ending with Benediction and a Mass of Thanksgiving at St. Mary, Moline.

Bishop Thomas Zinkula, of the Diocese of Davenport, and Bishop Louis Tylka, of the Diocese of Peoria, will take part in the Eucharistic Procession.

There will be options for those who need a shorter route or cannot walk. After Mass, food made by St. Mary’s parishioners will be available for a donation.

Hundreds of followers are expected to walk the 10,000 steps, the release says. Participants are asked to park in the lot one block north of St. Mary’s in Moline. Buses will be provided to take walkers to the starting point. Buses will run from 7 a.m. until 7:50 a.m.

Those who plan to park at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport must leave by the parking lot by 11:30 a.m. for another event later that day.

For more information, call or text 815-981-6576 or visit here.