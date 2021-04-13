Bi-state police chase ends with car in yard; suspect, connected to East Moline gunfire incident, in custody

UPDATE: Police confirmed this incident is in connection to the East Moline shots fired call.
Davenport spotted the car at 14th and Washington, the pursuit went across the bridge into Rock Island. Six Davenport squads were searching with Rock Island Police. The suspect then snuck back across the bridge into Davenport.
The pursuit ended after a pit maneuver at Gaines and Rusholme. One squad car was damaged.
The suspect has been taken into custody. He is a young adult.
Local 4 News was the only station at the scene.
EARLIER UPDATE: A police chase through several Davenport streets and into Rock Island on Tuesday ended with a car in a yard near Rusholme and Gaines.
The pursuit of a black Chevy Malibu started in Davenport around Noon, traveled east on 12th past Marquette and southbound on Warren near 3rd before crossing into Rock Island. At least six Davenport Police squad cars were seen by Local 4 reporters in Rock Island before following the vehicle across the Centennial Bridge. The chase returned to 14th, 13th, Washington Street, Division, Marquette and Locust before ending on Rusholme Street near Gaines Street.
Local 4 was first on the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.