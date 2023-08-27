Elvis fans and gun enthusiasts had a rare chance to bid on a revolver once owned by the King of Rock ‘n Roll this weekend.

A Smith & Wesson Model 53 United States Bicentennial double-action revolver that belonged to the late Elvis Presley was up for bids at this weekend’s auction at Rock Island Auction House. According to a post about the revolver on their website, Presley is said to have owned 37 firearms and a machine gun when he died on August 16, 1977. The revolver in the sale was delivered to him on November 16, 1976, according to documentation, less than a year before his death.

(Rock Island Auction Company)

This Model 53 is no simple revolver. Smith & Wesson master engraver Russell Smith gave it a Bicentennial theme since it was delivered four months after the U.S. celebrated its 200th birthday. It has a blue tone and features relief floral scrollwork on a stippled background, silver inlaid five-pointed stars, “1776-1976” printed in flush gold toward the muzzle and gold inlaid bands at the muzzle and breech. An eagle in flight is grasping an enamel 13-star American flag is on the side plate, while the left side of the frame features a minuteman flanked by stars with the Liberty Bell on the back strap.

The auction house has sold other guns belonging to Presley in the past. An engraved, inlaid and carved Colt Python Double Action Revolver given to Richard Grob, an employee, was sold at a May 2017 auction for $172,500.

