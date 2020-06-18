Bickford Senior Living in Muscatine is raising money for the Alzheimer’s Association

A nursing home out in Muscatine is doing it’s part to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

They decided to get a bit creative this year due to the pandemic.



They’re using flamingos to raise the funds.



Bickford Senior Living in Muscatine is asking people to participate with a minimum donation of $10.



That will get you 30 plastic flamingos placed on your front porch for 24- hours.



Teresa Hafner is the director at Bickford Senior Living and said the fundraiser started three days ago and they have people booked for the next three weeks.



“We would like to raise $2,000 and already in 3 days we have reached $500 so we’re hopefully going to exceed our goal it’s been great so we’re very happy,” said Hafner.



The fundraiser will go until July 15.