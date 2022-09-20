The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and the Quad Cities Law Enforcement Officers Memorial (QCLEOM) are holding a bicycle ride to remember fallen officers on Saturday, October 15. Registration is $100 per rider and funds go towards the Quad Cities Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

The 52 mile, police escorted ride starts at 8:30 a.m. and will travel through the communities along U.S. Routes 67 and 150, starting at the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office QCLEOM site. From there, the group will ride west on Third Avenue, then turn south on 11th Street and ride through Rock Island to Milan. The group will ride east on First Avenue to the Milan Beltway, then go south on the Beltway to 78th Avenue. The group will then go east on 78th Avenue to Route 150, then turn south and start the ride through the rolling hills to Alpha, Illinois, about 28 miles away. The group will stop for a short period of time at the Alpha Fire Department to refill water bottles and fuel up, then continue south on Route 150 and ride through Galesburg until they reach their final destination at the American Legion Post #749 in Knoxville, Illinois. Afterwards, riders can share their experiences and enjoy cold beverages and a delicious meal.

Riders are responsible for their own drinks and snacks. Each rider should be capable of riding a 12 to 15 mph pace and must secure their own transportation back to the starting point after the ride. This route is not flat and there are plenty of rolling hills.

For more information or to register, click here.