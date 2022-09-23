A Clinton man died as a result of injuries sustained from a traffic crash involving a sedan.

On September 21 at 3:15 p.m., Whiteside County Deputies responded to Waller Road (IL Rt 78), north of Spring Valley Road, in Fulton for a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a bicyclist. Deputies arrived on scene and determined that John W. Forrest, 77, was riding his bicycle southbound on Waller Road when a southbound vehicle struck him. Forrest was transported from the scene by Thomson Ambulance to Mercy One Hospital in Clinton for injuries. Forrest later died at the hospital.

Whiteside County Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Fulton Police Department, Thomson Fire and Ambulance and Fulton Fire and Ambulance. The crash remains under investigation by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office.