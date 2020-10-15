Bicyclist killed in accident with vehicle

The Rock Island Police are investigating an fatal accident between a bicycle and a vehicle that occurred on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m.

Preliminary information indicates that both the bicycle and vehicle were traveling north on 38th Street near 24th Avenue when the accident occurred.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital where they later passed away from their injuries. The identity of the bicyclist is being withheld pending notification of the family.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the accident.

The Rock Island Police Department Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate the incident.