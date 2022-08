The Quad City Animal Welfare Center will present a Purrs, Pooches, & Purses Online Auction beginning Monday,, Aug. 15, at 8 a.m., a news release says.

The auction will end at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, the release says.

To preview purses, visit the Purrs, Pooches, & Purses Event on the Quad City Animal Welfare Center Facebook page. All proceeds benefit QCAWC.