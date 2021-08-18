Biden Administration set to distribute COVID-19 vaccine booster shots in September

The Biden Administration this morning announced distribution of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will begin next month.

The administration said the shots will be available to all eligible Americans starting September 20th. People can get them eight months after they received their second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. The new booster shot will be free, and according to local health officials, should be available immediately.

“I think the good thing is we’ll have vaccines readily available,” said Cheryl Lee, Public Health Administrator at the Whiteside County Health Department in Illinois. “You remember when the vaccine first came out, there were a lot of waiting lists and it took a while to get through everybody who was eligible.”

For those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, they will have to wait a little longer for their booster shot according to health officials. They say it will be at least a few weeks before recommendations on a booster for the Johnson & Johnson are released.

The Scott County and Rock Island County Health Departments will unveil their plans in relation to the COVID-19 booster shots during a news conference tomorrow afternoon. Stay tuned to Local 4 News for updates.