More and more Quad City restaurants are finding themselves with unplanned water features filling their buildings instead of diners

Bier Stube in Moline is the latest restaurant to fall victim to flakey water pipes and flooding. Broken sprinkler pipes during New Year’s weekend gave the bar an unexpected indoor rainstorm. Cleanup and repairs are underway but it’s unclear when the restaurant will reopen. Diners are encouraged to visit their sister bar, the Broken Saddle, located at 1417 Fifth Avenue in Moline.

For more information on when Bier Stube will reopen, visit their Facebook page.