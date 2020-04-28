Big Brothers Big Sisters in need of drivers for plant sale

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley need drivers to deliver plants for their annual plant sale.

They’ve raised almost $80,000 this year, with changing to all-online pre-orders this year to ensure that they can practice social distancing during the coronavirus.

The money they raise will keep their program going, so they can help keep kids on the right track and stay motivated.

“A lot of the kids that are in our program, already are suffering from social distancing and social isolation,” Jay Justin, president of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley said. “So having somebody in the community that cares about them and stays connected to them is pretty critical at this time.”

The deliveries are happening next Tuesday through Friday.

You can find out more about how to volunteer at their website, here.