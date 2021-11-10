Big Brothers Big Sisters is glowing from generosity of QC nuclear plant

The Exelon Quad Cities Generating Station has raised $31,184 for the local Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

The nuclear plant staff wanted to help local children in need with money raised during summer fundraisers at the plant. Finding a charity to partner with, to support local after-school programs and mentoring was an easy choice, according to Tiffany Wang, a senior at University of Illinois who helped lead fundraising efforts as part of her summer internship at the Cordova, Ill. nuclear facility.

“I knew Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley was a great organization to choose since so many of my fellow interns, classmates and friends thrived in BBBS programs growing up,” Wang said in a Wednesday release. “Everyone at the station was so proud of the money we raised. Big Brothers Big Sisters is an incredible organization and I know many children in the Quad Cities area will benefit from their great programs.”

Wang and Quad Cities Station employees raised more than $31,000 for BBBS through various activities over the summer, including selling cookbooks with recipes from employees, and taking part in the “Over the Edge” rappelling event, where employees from various companies safely scaled down the Hotel Blackhawk in Davenport.

The donation will support BBBS programming designed to build stronger mentoring relationships and help youth in the 14-county area explore careers along with training and education needed to enter careers that interest them.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley is extremely grateful to the Quad Cities Generating Station for their fundraising project to support one-to-one, youth mentoring in the Quad Cities community,” said Beth Clark, development director for the area’s BBBS. “Their support will help ignite potential in hundreds of children in our community.”

The funding for these projects comes at an important time as youth educational programs receive greater attention during the pandemic, the release says.

“Our employees take great pride in their involvement in the community,” said Brian Wake, site vice president at the Exelon nuclear facility. “Our company values developing our people, both in their jobs at the site and with activities in the community where we can give back. This project was a win-win for all involved.”

The QC Generating Station is a nuclear power facility located about 20 miles north of the QC. At full power, the facility’s two reactors produce more than 1,900 megawatts of carbon-free electricity, enough to power more than 1.2 million homes and businesses.

As a donor-supported volunteer organization, Big Brothers Big Sisters makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”), ages 7-18, throughout eastern Iowa and western Illinois. “We develop positive friendships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people,” according to bbbsmv.org.