More than 200 children are on the waiting list for a mentor in the Quad Cities, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley hope getting into schools for a day will help them fill that gap.

This month they’ve been holding Big for a Day events at Davenport schools. Volunteers from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and other local businesses came to McKinley Elementary School at lunchtime. The volunteers were matched with students for lunch, conversation and the opportunity to play some games. The goal is recruit more Bigs for the program.

Big Brothers Big Sisters will be holding similar events in other school districts over the next few months.