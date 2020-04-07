Big Brothers Big Sisters Plant Sale going mobile

Due to local social distancing and movement restrictions, Big Brothers Big Sisters has decided not to open the plant sale retail site in Rock Island next month.

A significant amount of Big Brothers Big Sisters’ financial support comes from its annual plant sale, which is scheduled for early May.

To adapt to the current climate, the organization is implementing a “mobile” plant sale. The mobile plant sale encourages individuals, groups and organizations to pre-purchase flowers through the organization’s plant sale online shopping cart (www.plantsale.org). Each customer will have the option of selecting their order be delivered directly to their home and the opportunity to pick-up their flowers through a drive through operation at Northwest Bank and Trust in Davenport.

BBBS plans to have the flowers available for delivery and pick up May 6-8. In addition to online ordering, customers can opt to print an order form to complete and mail with a check or credit card to the organization prior to April 27.

Big Brothers Big Sisters has also added a new “Tribute Basket” element to its sale that allows customers to purchase a $20 hanging basket as a tribute to local healthcare professionals and first responders for their dedication over the past several weeks. Baskets will also be delivered to seniors in our community with limited mobility. Tribute Baskets will be delivered during the May 6-8 window with a special note of thanks and encouragement.

BBBSMV has yet to determine if a formal onsite retail operation will be held at Northwest Bank the weekend of May 7-10. The organization will reserve a final decision upon conferring with local health professionals.

BBBSMV is looking for volunteers who are willing to help with delivery of pre-orders May 6-8. Delivery will entail picking up and delivering orders to homes in the area. Volunteers use their own vehicle and pick up the flowers through a drive-through process at Northwest Bank. They then are asked to deliver and unload the flowers at the residence, using social distancing rules. Plants will be dropped up in the driveway, steps or porch of the customer.

The BBBS Plant Sale has been operating for more than 30 years. The event raises more than $200,000 annually.