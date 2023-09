The public is invited to Our Big Fat Greek Festival this Friday, Sept. 15th from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 16th from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., at 2930 31st Avenue, Rock Island.

Held at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church grounds, the festival celebrates fine Greek cuisine, culture, music, dance, and fun for the entire family. Admission is $2 for adults and children 12 and under are free. A drive-thru will also be available.