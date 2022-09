Daisy Moran and Sergio Mendoza joined Local 4 News This Morning on Thursday discuss Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs September 15 to October 15.

They also discussed the Mexican Independence Day Parade and Fiesta, which will take place Sunday, September 18 in East Moline.

Moran is the president of LULAC Council 5285 and Mendoza is the organization’s vice president.

You can learn more about the events and the organization in the video above or by visiting their website and Facebook page.