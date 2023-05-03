Big T Wear Big & Tall Men’s Clothing & Accessories will host a grand re-opening and one-year celebration in its newly expanded retail store from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Shoppes on 2nd, Suites 2 and 3, in downtown The event will feature walking tacos, refreshments, and cake for customers, according to a news release.

During the anniversary event, Big T Wear is supporting Soles for Children, a nonprofit shoe and coat drive benefiting under-served children in the Quad Cities. A donation box will be inside the store for customers to drop off new shoes, new coats, new hats, new mittens, and new socks for children ranging in age from 3 months to teenagers.

Owner Anthony Jones and partner DeAnna Freeman-Foster have expanded their location inside the Shoppes on 2nd to a larger, more prominent location to maximize visibility and growth opportunities.

Big T Wear is a locally owned retail store offering trendy clothing and accessories for men of all sizes. For more information, visit here.



