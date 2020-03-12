Big Ten Tournament cancelled Local News Posted: Mar 12, 2020 / 11:05 AM CDT / Updated: Mar 12, 2020 / 11:11 AM CDT The Big Ten Conference announced that they are cancelling the remaining games of the Big Ten Tournament. The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.https://t.co/MeQMNScXKQ— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) March 12, 2020 A stunned silence in here as the #B1GTourney has been cancelled. pic.twitter.com/Vod8oCyosv— Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) March 12, 2020