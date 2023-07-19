A store known for making donations is closing its doors for good, but not before some final gifts.

On Tuesday, Bike and Hike donated bicycle helmets to the Grand Lodge of Illinois for schoolchildren.

The helmets will go to a reading program. Kids who read a book will have their name entered into a drawing to win up to $350 worth of bicycling gear.

“Bike and Hike has been their helmets that they weren’t going to need. and we gladly accept them, we are very proud of and thankful for them.”

Bike and Hike is closing after 49 years in business.