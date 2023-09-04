The Quad Cities Bicycle Club, in partnership with the Geneseo Brewing Company will present the Heartland Tour 2023, a bicycle-riding event, on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The ride will take participants through the beautiful countryside of Henry County. Ride directors have designed a course that offers many options for a diverse population of riders. The Heartland Century consists of four approximately 25-mile rides which one can complete at one’s discretion, in a single loop, two for close to a metric century (100 kilometers or about 62 miles), or more all the way up to a whole century (100 mile) ride.

Each loop will begin and end in the parking lot behind the Geneseo Brewing Company (GBC). GBC also serves as the rest and fuel stop between loops. The routes are arranged in a cloverleaf pattern, with each exploring the Geneseo area in a different direction.

At the parking lot, we have a SAG stop consisting of snacks, water and soft drinks, a lunch and

live music during lunchtime. The rides are open at 7 a.m. and the supported services shut down at 3:30 p.m. Lunch and music will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the GBC, 102 S. State St., Geneseo.

New in 2023 the QCBC will donate a portion of the entry fee to the Seal Family Legacy, which supports Gold Star Families. Gold Star families have lost military service members in the line of duty.

Representatives of the Seal Family Legacy will be present.

Registration is open now until Sept. 11. The charge for QCBC club members is $45 and for non-members is $50. Registrations received after Sept. 11 will be $50 and $55 respectively.

For more information, visit here.



