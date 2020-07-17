Bike ride of endurance takes place to support the family of fallen Hampton Police Chief Terry Engle

A bike ride of endurance took place this afternoon to honor fallen Hampton Police Chief Terry Engle. The organization Concerns Of Police Survivors- or COPS is an organization that works to support families whose relatives died in the line of duty.

Chief Engle died in a car accident while responding to a call back in April. The group went on a 114 mile bike ride from Savanna today.

It has been an extremely rough time for his wife Kathy and the rest of the family, but COPS have provided support. Robert Story, a retired Illinois State Sergeant led the bike ride. Story lost his wife in the line of duty and he wanted to make sure that Engle’s wife wouldn’t be going through this alone.

“It really puts it in perspective that I’m not the only one suffering with the loss of my husband. He suffered the loss of his wife tragically and it just makes me feel a little more comforted that I’m not alone in my journey.”

One thing that this journey has shown Kathy is that the law enforcement community is one big family.

“They have all come along side and offered so much help and support and I’m very humbled by that because I didn’t realize that being a police officers wife that it truly is a brotherhood.”

One of the many ways that COPS offers support is by raising money for family members to go to Washington DC.

“It’s awesome.They have told me the dates next year in May when everybody can go to DC for the National Police Officers Memorial tribute and I’m so looking forward to that.”