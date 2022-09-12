If you’ve been wondering about that wobble on your bike or if your kid needs a new helmet, an upcoming bike safety event may have the answers you need.

The Bettendorf Trails Committee and The Tangled Wood are teaming up to host a free Bike Safety Fest on Saturday, September 17 from 1 – 4 p.m. at The Tangled Wood, 3636 Tanglewood Road in Bettendorf.

Bikers can bring in youth or adult bikes and/or helmets to be checked for common safety features and fittings. The QC Adaptive Sports Association will be on hand to talk about riding with a special need or disability and the Bi-State Regional Commission will handing out free Quad City area trails maps. There will be live music, free raffle prizes and free Crawford Brewery samples to keep the mood festive.

For more information, email Becky Lovich at blovich@bettendorf.org.