Bike Safety Fest set for Saturday

The Bettendorf Trails Committee and The Tangled Wood Restaurant will host a Bike Safety Fest from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at The Tangled Wood, 3636 Tanglewood Road, Bettendorf.

Participants are invited to bring youth or adult bikes and/or helmets to be checked for common safety features and fittings, a news release says.

Live music, raffle prizes, and free Crawford Brewery samples will be featured, while Quad City trails experts will help visitors plan their next ride or hike.

The Bi-State Regional Commission will distribute Quad City area trails maps.

Find the event on Facebook for the most updated weather information.

The Bettendorf Trails Committee is a city-led body of employees, business leaders, educators and other residents. Its mission is to promote a safe and healthy community by supporting active lifestyles. Events are family-friendly activities designed to showcase Bettendorf trails and encourage participants to check out new activities.

For more information, contact BeckyLovich, blovich@bettendorf.org