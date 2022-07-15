The Hennepin Canal State Park Foundation (HCSPF) will meet at Lock 29 on the Hennepin Canal in Colona on Sunday, July 17 for a casual ride east to Lock 26 and back. This is approximately 14 miles round trip and all ages are welcome to participate. The ride is free and the public is invited to explore the canal. The ride starts at 1 p.m. and is expected to take about two hours.

For anyone unfamiliar with the area, both locks are popular fishing areas and one has a scenic bridge. On the return trip, the group will detour two blocks to Dairy Queen for some sweet treats. Riders are asked to bring bottled water, as well as sunscreen and bug spray. For more information about this event and future events, please visit the Hennepin Canal State Park Foundation website by clicking here or their Facebook page by clicking here.