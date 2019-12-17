Bikes for Brains makes Christmas wishes come true

Christmas wishes came true for 130 Quad City children today.

They got to pick out a bicycle and a book at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Rock Island through the “Bikes for Brains” initiative.

Organizers say a bicycle is on a lot of wish lists that do not get fulfilled because parents cannot afford one.

Bike ‘N Hike, Queens Parlour, and the Rock Island County Regional Office of Education teamed up to help make this program possible. Donations from the community are also essential to make the kids’ wishes come true.

Kids also got helmets donated by the Pilot Club of the Quad Cities.