Biking and books: How one group is keeping kids reading this summer

A group of volunteers has been riding around on bikes this summer delivering books to kids in the Rock Island-Milan School District.

It’s part of the Spring Forward Program.

Their goal is to give out 5,000 books to kids to keep them reading throughout the summer.

“You need to be reading every day, not just through the summer,” said Dr. Reginald Lawrence, superintendent for the Rock Island-Milan School District. “It’s one of those skills that you need every day in every aspect of your life so it’s important for them to read and the good thing about reading is it doesn’t always have to be on academic work.”

“The end of school year was tough and heading in to summer we want just for them to see some friendly faces, you know, it’s great we’re community conversations seeing how our families are feeling and they’re excited to get new books and we’re excited that they’re reading over the summer months,” said Dan McNeil, Spring Forward executive director.

The group is continuing to deliver books to kids for three more weeks until school starts.