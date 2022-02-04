Iowa representative Norlin Mommsen introduced a bill to Iowa state legislature requiring teachers to have cameras in their classrooms, so parents can watch their student throughout the school day.

This proposal punishes teachers and superintendents who don’t comply. State Rep. Mommsen feels the proposal would most benefit teachers.

“Our teachers do a good job, so we need to highlight them as best we can.” Mommsen, a Republican, said.

Some teachers say they wouldn’t see this as a reward — rather, they find it insulting.

“I would never ask another individual who’s gone to school, and received a degree to have a video camera on so big brother could watch them.” said Mike Beranek — president of the Iowa State Education Association.

Beranek recommends anyone with a strong opinion on the proposal, reach out to their local representatives.