Billiards players give it their best shot during weekend tournament

After a year of being canceled, the American Cue Sports Alliance Midwest 8-Ball Championship is back in the Quad Cities.

A total of 80 pool tables were set up in the Davenport River Center earlier this week for over 900 registered players from across the Midwest to compete — trying for their chance to win a share of the $45,000 in prize money.

This weekend’s tournament marks the sixth year Davenport has hosted it, but it won’t be the last time.

Visit Quad Cities and the tournament agreed to work together through 2024.

Local 4 News stopped by the River Center Thursday, where the competition was in full swing for its second day.

Related Content QC to cue it up again for Midwest billiards championships at RiverCenter

Those in attendance say they’re just happy to be back with such a large turnout and were disappointed to see the event canceled in the past.

“People just want to get back out and play, so it’s really, really cool to get back out and do this and see all the people,” said one player. “I just hope everyone stays safe and healthy. It’s a good tournament.”

Donnie Daily, who was at the event on Saturday, agreed.

“I think it’s more relief that they actually get to go to a tournament now,” said Daily. “I can’t believe nobody’s wearing masks, but it’s kinda nice getting back together because they canceled a lot of them last year, so yeah, this works out. I don’t know how long this is going to last. Who knows.”

The competition is free for the public to attend, and it will resume Sunday with the junior event.

Learn more about the schedule here.