Billy Bob’s plans reopening ribbon-cutting ceremony

DARI, along with The City of Rock Island and Downtown Rock Island, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Thursday to celebrate the grand reopening of Billy Bob’s Quad Cities, 1722 2nd Ave., Rock Island.

The event will give attendees a sample of what to expect when they return to the country-themed nightclub this spring and summer, a news release says.

Mayor Mike Thoms will preside over the ribbon cutting

Billy Bob’s is celebrating its grand reopening Friday and Saturday with live music by North of Forty on Friday and The Cal Stage Band on Saturday, and a giveaway drawing.

The country-themed nightclub that features bands, karaoke, rock star bingo, a deejay, a mechanical bull, pool tables, dart boards, Jenga, bags and video games will partner with Kennedi’s Kitchen to provide locally made soul food, including jerk chicken, Italian beef sandwiches, wings, spicy chicken clubs, collard greens, yams and jerk fries.