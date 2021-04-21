Billy Bob’s set to return to Downtown Rock Island

Billy Bob’s is set to have its grand reopening this weekend. There were rumors the bar might relocate to Iowa or even shut down completely, but yet they are reopening in its same location in downtown Rock Island. The bar is extending its hours to incorporate more day time traffic. Billy Bob’s is also partnering with Kennedi’s kitchen to offer somewhat of a DoorDash service where you can order Kennedi’s kitchen at the bar and they’ll bring it to you. Billy Bob’s will be open as late as 2 AM this weekend.