Billy Currington will be in concert at The Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave, East Moline, on Saturday, July 9. Tickets go on sale here at 10 a.m. Friday: $39.50 for standing-room only, $49.50 for general admission and $69.50 for the party pit.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. for the concert.

Currington has carved out a distinctive place for himself within the contemporary country firmament of the 2000s and 2010s. Currington had his first number one Billboard Country Airplay hit — the slow-burning, soulful “Must Be Doin’ Something Right” — in 2005 long before the rise of “bro-country,” but his fondness for good times, beer, and good ol’ boys pointed the way toward the sensibility of the 2010s, if not quite the sound, a news release says.

His long streak of chart-toppers showcased a singer as comfortable with a wry story (2006’s “Good Directions,” 2009’s “People Are Crazy”) as he was with a glossy love song (2014’s “Don’t It,” which shouldn’t be confused with his 2008 hit “Don’t”), and he had the sensitivity and humor to make both styles sound convincing, the release says.

As his career stretched into a second decade, he started to incorporate hints of sleek modern production — the 2016 chart-topper “It Don’t Hurt Liked It Used To” crystalized this evolution — without losing his signature laid-back style, the release says.