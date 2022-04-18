You won’t be able to see Billy Joel and Elton John in the Quad Cities, and certainly not the Beatles and Rolling Stones share the stage. But tribute acts coming to Bally’s Quad Cities Casino this year will bring these and other superstar artists to life.

The Rock Island destination (777 Bally Blvd.) will bring the following entertainment tributes here:

Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown

https://www.beatles-vs-stones.com/

Date: Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Location: Event Center at Bally’s Quad Cities Casino & Hotel

Tickets: Starting at $10

The Ultimate Journey Tribute VOYAGE

https://www.voyageband.com/

Date: Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Location: Bally’s Quad Cities Casino & Hotel Lakeside Patio

Tickets: Starting at $20

Mr. SPEED – World’s BEST KISS Tribute

http://www.mrspeedonline.com/

Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Location: Bally’s Quad Cities Casino & Hotel Lakeside Patio

Tickets: Starting at $15

Billy Joel 52nd St. & Elton John Captain Fantastic Show

Date: Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Location: Event Center at Bally’s Quad Cities Casino & Hotel

Tickets: Starting at $10

Hotel California – The Original Eagles Tribute

https://hotelcalifornia.ca

Date: November 18, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Location: Event Center at Bally’s Quad Cities Casino & Hotel

Tickets: Starting at $20

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.ballys.com/quad-cities/entertainment.htm.