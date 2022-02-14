Biological anthropologist Dr. Suzanne Walker-Pacheco will deliver the Stone Lecture in Judaism at Augustana College.

Dr. Walker-Pacheco will give a lecture, “Convert, Leave, or Die: Can the Jews of Spain Go Home Again?” on the history of Sephardic Judaism and her quest to become a Spanish citizen. According to a release, the Alhambra Decree of 1492 ordered all Jews to leave Spain and not return under penalty of death. From 2015-2019, descendants could apply for citizenship without renouncing their current citizenship and without residency in Spain as a policy of reconciliation with the descendants of its expelled Jews.

Dr. Walker-Pacheco is a professor at Missouri State University in Springfield and teaches about biological determinism and its effects on marginalized peoples, past and present. In 2018, she and her son, Julian, embarked on a personal as well as an academic journey, traveling to Spain to apply for dual citizenship. They are still awaiting the result of their applications.

Biological anthropologist Dr. Suzanne Walker-Pacheco (photo: 417mag.com)

“This assumed one could prove Sephardic ancestry and manage the expensive, arduous, and bureaucratic process that included a 1-3 year wait after signing the ‘Acta’ with a notary in Spain,” Dr. Walker-Pacheco said. “Thousands applied, and most were accepted, until 2021. While thousands await the results, their efforts may have been for nothing as the door quietly closes again.”

The lecture begins at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 27 in Centennial Hall at Augustana College, located at 3703 7th Avenue, Rock Island.

The Stone Lectureship in Judaism was established in 1983 by family and friends of Dr. and Mrs. Alex B. Stone. The purpose of the endowment is to provide a yearly lecture and an expanded program in Judaic studies at Augustana College.