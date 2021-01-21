Birds of a feather can flock together at the Putnam’s newest exhibit

The Putnam Museum in Davenport is opening a new exhibit Birds and You on February 6 that explores bird species through themes of extinction and the role of citizen science to preserve these important members of the animal kingdom.

The exhibit was inspired by the decline of the bird population in North America since 1970.

“Each of us can play an important role in bird restoration efforts,” Putnam President/CEO Rachael Mullins said. “The Quad Cities sits on the Mississippi River flyway which is used by 325 bird species, including 40% of North American shorebirds and waterfowl.”

The exhibit features taxidermy mounts, eggs, and nests from the Putnam’s collection, and birdhouses loaned by community members and partners. Activities include identifying birds by their silhouettes, doing a bird count in Black Earth Big River, and creating an origami passenger pigeon.

Admission to the exhibit is included in the price of general admission which is:

$9 for adults

$8 for youth (ages 3-18), seniors, college students and military

$1 per person for households (up to 2 adults and 3 children) with the presentation of an EBT card

Free for members

The Birds and You exhibit will remain open through mid-2021.

For more information about the exhibit, visit the Putnam Museum’s website.