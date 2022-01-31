The Bishop Hill Heritage Association (BHHA) will hold its 2022 annual meeting Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Steeple Building Museum, 103 N. Bishop Hill Street, Bishop Hill, Ill.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. and is open to BHHA members only. Some of the items that will be covered at the annual meeting are the election of board members and officers, a review of 2021, and a preview of 2022 events.

It is both an in-person and a Zoom meeting. Email bhha@mymctc.net or call 309-927-3899 to obtain the Zoom link. Masks are required if you attend the meeting in-person. Light refreshments will be served.