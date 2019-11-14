Bishop Hill colony needs help

The Bishop Hill Colony, which was founded by settlers from Sweden in 1846, is a national landmark.

The buildings they built still stand today, but some are in dire need of repair.

“Some of the state buildings here are not okay,” Todd DeDecker, of the Bishop Hill Heritage Association said. “We do care about them and we want the DNR to know about this, so they can prioritize and plan accordingly.”

The Colony Church building was previously scheduled for maintenance in 2009, before budget cuts hit the Historic Preservation Agency.

“And you can see it’s starting to show in some of their buildings,” DeDecker said. “Specifically the Colony Church and the Boy’s Dormitory. They’re the two oldest buildings in town. The Colony Church is probably the most historically significant building, because we were a religious communal colony.”

DeDecker hopes that with the 2018 merger of the Historic Preservation Agency into the Department of Natural Resources, as well as the colony’s 175th birthday coming up in 2021, that Bishop Hill might get the help it needs.

“We’re encouraging people to email them, call them, write letters, post comments on their Facebook,” DeDecker said. “Just let them know that there’s people out there that care about Bishop Hill. Because if we don’t speak up for Bishop Hill, who’s going to?”