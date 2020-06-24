Bishop Hill colony to display historic documents in new exhibit

There will be a new display from the Bishop Hill Heritage Association.

You’ll be able to check out the steeple building to see the original documents about the founders and early settlers of the colony from the 1800’s, some of which are on display for the first time.

That starts next Wednesday. The Heritage Association president Todd DeDecker says seeing it in person is a different experience.

“There’s just something about seeing an original document from 160-170 years ago with your own two eyes,” DeDecker said. “Not only people who are interested in Bishop Hill would be interested in it but people who are interested in mid 19th century history would be interested in.”

The documents will be on display until Halloween.