Bishop Hill Creative Commons reopens to concerts (and potluck dinners) on Thursday

Bishop Hill Creative Commons, 309 N. Bishop Hill St., is restarting a regular lineup of live, in-person concerts.

Before the March 2020 shutdowns, Bishop Hill Creative Commons was a destination for intimate live concerts; however, in the months since, the once active concert schedule has been merely a memory, according to a Monday release from the organization. Aside from very few concerts with extremely limited audiences and live stream productions, this artist cooperative has been missing the live entertainment component for which it is known.



“When the pandemic started, the focus immediately moved to outdoor and live streamed concerts,” said concert promoter John Taylor. “Through all of this, there has been such a high level of uncertainty, especially regarding indoor events, but the situation is finally starting to look much more stable. Bands are touring again, even internationally, and audiences are hungry for live music experiences.”



To meet this need, the Bishop Hill Creative Commons has put together a diverse lineup of national and regional performers to round out 2021:

