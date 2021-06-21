Bishop Hill Heritage Association receives $100,000 state grant

The Bishop Hill Heritage Association has received a $100,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Funding from this grant will be used on a variety of construction projects on association buildings, a news release says. Some of the projects the money will complete include storm windows for the 1853 Colony Store, additional roof bracing and a new roof for the 1854 Steeple Building, and a new roof for the 1851 Carpenter Building.

State Rep. Dan Swanson, R-Alpha, was instrumental in obtaining the grant. “I was pleased to advocate for this critical investment for Bishop Hill for their 175th anniversary,” Swanson said.

Bishop Hill attracts visitors from across the country and beyond, he said. “It is an amazing piece of, not only Illinois, but world heritage,” Swanson said. “This investment recognizes the critical preservation needs of the site to allow it to be here another 175 years from now.”