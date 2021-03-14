Bishop Hill Heritage Association receives grants from local foundations

To celebrate the 175th anniversary of the founding of the Bishop Hill Colony, the Bishop Hill Heritage Association has organized a series of lectures, workshops, concerts, and festivals in 2021.

Two Henry County foundations have donated funds for these programs, a news release says. One is a gift from the Bill and Susan Sherrard Foundation and a grant of $1,000 from the Geneseo Foundation.

For more information about the anniversary activities, visit the Bishop Hill Heritage Association Facebook Page or www.bishophillheritage.org.