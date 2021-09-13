Bishop Hill hosting annual 19th century harvest festival September 25th and 26th

If you’ve ever wanted to experience a 19th century harvest festival, Bishop Hill, IL, is hosting its annual Jordbruksdagarna (pronounced yord-brooks-DAH-ga-na) event Saturday, September 25, and Sunday, September 26.

The 49th annual Jordbruksdagarna (Swedish for “earth work days”) will feature traditional craft and artisan demonstrations, vendors offering produce, food and crafts, hands-on activities for kids, traditional performances and displays and an antique tractor parade.

Admission is free, and Jordbruksdagarna runs from 10:00am until 5:00pm both days.

For more information www.visitbishophill.com.

(Photo courtesy of the Bishop Hill Heritage Association)