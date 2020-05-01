Bishop Hill hurt by state museum, park closures during pandemic

Bishop Hill like just about every local town has been hit hard financially.

Todd DeDecker, administrator for the Bishop Hill Heritage Association

says business in the village’s family owned shops has almost come to a complete standstill.

Events in Bishop Hill have been cancelled up to mid June, but DeDecker hopes to be able to have outdoor events this summer.

“State museums and the state park which is closed down, and then other private museums, but because they’re nonessential they’re closed down too,” DeDecker said. “Here in Bishop Hill, our attraction is historic tourism. But when everything’s closed down, there’s nothing to bring the tourists in.”

Dededcker hopes that once the stay at home is over, people will be antsy to travel again to places like Bishop Hill.