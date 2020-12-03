Bishop Hill illuminates for St. Lucia

Bishop Hill will have a St. Lucia Celebration Friday and Saturday, Dec. 11 and 12, all day until 9 p.m.

The celebration is in honor of one of the most popular Swedish holidays, Lucia Nights, a news release says. This Swedish tradition is based on a legend of Saint Lucia, Queen of Light.

During a famine in Sweden, on the longest and darkest night of the year, it is said that Lucia appeared wearing a long white robe and encircling her head was a crown of candles. Legend has it that Lucia appeared on a ship laden with food. When the ship was unloaded, both it and Lucia vanished.

Girls in Sweden wake their families on Dec. 13 carrying a tray of Lucia buns while dressed in a white robe and wearing a crown of candles. This holiday is also called the Festival of Lights.

Businesses and restaurants will be open all day and into the evening hours. Around the village, each building will have a single candle in every window, and sidewalks will be illuminated with candles.

The park Christmas tree will be lighted, and other holiday decorations will be on display.

Visitors are asked to social-distance because of COVID-19. Businesses require masks indoors and have capacity limits. Because of the changing nature of the pandemic, there is the possibility that additional modifications might be made to the celebration, so visitors are encourage to check before visiting.

For more information, call 309-927-3899, email bhha@mymctc.net, or visit www.visitbishophill.com. Information will also be posted on various Facebook pages including the Bishop Hill Heritage Association and the Bishop Hill Arts Council Facebook pages.

St. Lucia Celebration events are sponsored, in part, by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency, a state agency