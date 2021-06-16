Bishop Hill plans Father’s Day weekend programs

The Bishop Hill Heritage Association will host programs and a book signing on 2021 Father Day’s Weekend.

On Saturday,  Lilly Setterdahl, author of 25 books, 19 of which are about Swedes in America, will present a program on “Women of the Bishop Hill Colony.”

This free program is open to public and will start at 2 p.m. in the Dairy Building. After the program, there will be a book signing.

On Sunday, Dr. Larry Cook, nationally recognized presidential historian and author from Pennsylvania, will present a program on ‘Presidents with Connections to Illinois,’ featuring rare memorabilia pertaining to each U.S. President from Illinois. This free program is open to public and will start at 2 p.m. in the Dairy Building.

The Dairy Building is at 410 N. Erickson Street in Bishop Hill. Contact the BHHA at bhha@mymctc.net or by calling 309-927-3899 for more information. The BHHA, the Galesburg Community Foundation, and the Geneseo Foundation are sponsors for these programs.

