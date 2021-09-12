Bishop Hill program set for Saturday

As part of Bishop Hill’s 175th anniversary celebration, the Bishop Hill Heritage Association will host a series of programs that investigates various aspects of the Bishop Hill Colony.

Dr. Brita Butler Wall will present “Anna Sophia: The Prophet’s Widow.” The free presentation, open to the public, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, in the Dairy Building, 410 N. Erickson St., in Bishop Hill.

For more information, contact the association at bhha@mymctc.net or call 309-927-3899. The association and the Galesburg Community Foundation are sponsors of the program series.