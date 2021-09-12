Bishop Hill program set for Saturday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As part of Bishop Hill’s 175th anniversary celebration, the Bishop Hill Heritage Association will host a series of programs that investigates various aspects of the Bishop Hill Colony. 

Dr. Brita Butler Wall will present “Anna Sophia: The Prophet’s Widow.” The free presentation, open to the public, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, in the Dairy Building, 410 N. Erickson St., in Bishop Hill.

For more information, contact the association at bhha@mymctc.net or call 309-927-3899. The association and the Galesburg Community Foundation are sponsors of the program series.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories